On March 13, Charleston County School District (CCSD) issued the following announcement:
"We understand our county, state, and nation are facing uncertain times as we respond to the impacts and potential impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Due to the uncertainty, we understand rumors are going to circulate about school closures.
"But let us be clear: if CCSD makes any changes to our normal operations as it relates to this matter, it will be done in conjunction with and guidance from the Center for Disease Control, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina Department of Education and our local government agencies.
"Let us be even clearer: if any changes are made to our normal operations, CCSD’s Office of Strategy and Communications will communicate that information directly to our school communities and the public through our official channels, which include our notification system (phone calls, emails and/or texts), our district website (ccsdschools.com), our district social media platforms and press releases for all local news media outlets.
"We appreciate your partnership and help in sharing this message.”