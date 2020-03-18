Charleston County School District (CCSD) is announcing that all CCSD schools and offices will be closed until April 13, 2020.
CCSD students and staff will continue working and learning from home through April 3, 2020. Spring Break will be observed as scheduled from April 6 to April 10, with a plan for students to return Monday, April 13, 2020 (approved weather make-up day) at this time.
Continue to visit ccsdschools.com for the latest information on school operations and follow us on social media @ccsdconnects.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.