Job lay-offs amid the Coronavirus pandemic have left many people seeking employment. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office cautions the public to use discretion when seeking jobs. A recent report of a job scam resulted in a $1,600 financial loss for a victim in Charleston.

Some tips to avoid scams:

  • Verify the employer: do your research on the employer or contact their corporate office
  • Be on the lookout for gift card requests
  • Be leery of overly persistent or coercive requests for funds from you. If the person seems insistent on hiring you, it may be a scam.

If you’ve suffered a financial loss due to a scam, contact your local law enforcement.

For more information or to report an attempted scam check out: ftc.gov.

This information was provided by Charleston County Sheriff's Office.