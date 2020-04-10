Job lay-offs amid the Coronavirus pandemic have left many people seeking employment. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office cautions the public to use discretion when seeking jobs. A recent report of a job scam resulted in a $1,600 financial loss for a victim in Charleston.
Some tips to avoid scams:
- Verify the employer: do your research on the employer or contact their corporate office
- Be on the lookout for gift card requests
- Be leery of overly persistent or coercive requests for funds from you. If the person seems insistent on hiring you, it may be a scam.
If you’ve suffered a financial loss due to a scam, contact your local law enforcement.
For more information or to report an attempted scam check out: ftc.gov.
This information was provided by Charleston County Sheriff's Office.