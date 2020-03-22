Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in conjunction with Mayor Tecklenburg and the City of Charleston, the Charleston Gaillard Center’s Board and Management Team have extended the closure of the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall through May 11.
The following events are canceled:
- The Play That Goes Wrong on March 31
- Philharmonix on April 14
- Escape to Margaritaville on April 21
- The Charleston School of the Arts Singers and Symphony Present Les Misérables on April 28 and 29
The following events are postponed to a later date:
- Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony on March 27 and 28 (Rescheduled date to be determined)
- MasterChef Junior Live! on March 29 (Rescheduled to October 25)
- Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s Charleston and the New World on April 17 and 18 (Rescheduled date to be determined)
- Lake Street Dive on April 26 (Rescheduled date to be determined)
- Jenna Bush Hager Everything Beautiful Tour on May 2 (Rescheduled to September 20)
At this time, all other performances after May 11 are taking place as scheduled. The Charleston Gaillard Center, along with the City of Charleston, will continue to monitor the developments of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Charleston Gaillard Center encourages patrons to assist in preventing the spread of any illness by thoroughly and carefully washing your hands regularly, staying home if you have a fever, cough, or other serious symptoms, and monitoring local news for advice about keeping yourself and loved ones safe in case of an outbreak.
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra is working to reschedule the performances on March 27 and 28 and April 17 and 18 for later dates and will send out more information once the dates are confirmed. For any questions or concerns regarding these performances, please reach out to the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s Director of Patron Services, Cindy Branch at (843) 723 – 7528 ext. 110.
If you purchased tickets from the Gaillard Center to any of the Gaillard Center presented events listed as canceled, you will receive information regarding refunds. If you purchased seats to a rescheduled performance, you will be contacted regarding your tickets for the new date. All purchases will be honored.
The Gaillard Center is currently upgrading their ticketing platform and all transactions including ticket sales, refunds, memberships, and donations will be unavailable online, in person, or over the phone until the stages of implementation are complete. Charleston Gaillard Center is working diligently to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible.