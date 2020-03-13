The safety and security of our patrons is our number one priority and we are committed to the health and safety of every patron. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in conjunction with Mayor Tecklenburg and the City of Charleston, the Charleston Gaillard Center’s Board and Management Team have decided to close the Martha and John M. Performance Hall to large gatherings through April 16.
The following events will no longer occur as scheduled:
- Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony, March 27 and 28
- MasterChef Junior Live!, March 29
- The Play That Goes Wrong, March 31
- Philharmonix, April 14
At this time, all other performances after April 16 are taking place as scheduled. The Charleston Gaillard Center, along with the City of Charleston, will continue to monitor the developments of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
We encourage patrons to assist in preventing the spread of any illness by thoroughly and carefully washing your hands regularly, staying home if you have a fever, cough or other serious symptoms and monitoring local news for advice about keeping yourself and loved ones safe in case of an outbreak.
Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “On behalf of our city and citizens, I’d like to thank the Gaillard Center for taking the advice of the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention and the City of Charleston to protect public safety during this critical period. In a situation like this, the old saying is true—an ounce of prevention really is worth a pound of cure.”
Stephen A. Bedard, president and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center stated, “The health of our patrons, partners, and presenters is our paramount concern. After multiple calls with the City of Charleston and Mayor Tecklenburg, we have determined the right thing to do for our Charleston community is to temporarily close our performance hall doors. We look forward to welcoming back our patrons when it is safe to do so.”
For information regarding tickets for the Charleston Symphony Orchestra performances on March 27 and March 28, please reach out directly to the CSO at info@charlestonsymphony.org. If you purchased tickets from the Gaillard Center to any of the Gaillard Center presented events listed above, you will receive information regarding refunds within the next several days. We are working diligently to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible.
Thank you for your continued support of the Charleston Gaillard Center.