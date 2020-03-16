At the guidance of the federal, state, and local government, and in an abundance of caution we are working to reschedule/postpone all events through April 1st at The Charleston Music Hall. The box office will also be closed during this time.
Further updates on rescheduled dates and cancellations are forthcoming. Patrons who purchased tickets during this time frame will be notified by email with additional information. Updates can also be found on Charleston Music Hall's social media channels.
"We appreciate your understanding and patience as we do our part to keep Charleston healthy, and we look forward to seeing you at the Music Hall again very soon," shares the Charleston Music Hall staff.
- March 13 - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Postponed to Nov. 5
- March 14 - CJO - Postponed to July 25
- March 16 and 18 – Michael Wise Ballet – Postponed to May 6 - 7
- March 17 - Rome and Duddy - Postponed - New Date TBD
- March 19 - Brian Regan - Postponed - New Date TBD
- March 20 – Fly Fishing Film Tour – Cancelled
- March 28 – A Carolina Worship Night – Postponed – New Date TBD
- April 1 – TEDX – Postponed – New Date TBD
- April 3 - Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Postponed - New Date TBD
