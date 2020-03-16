As the situation continues to change rapidly, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our community and staff.
Given the potential impact the COVID-19 pandemic can cause in our community, in conjunction with the declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster that South Carolina is in a state of emergency, and his orders to close all public K-12 schools and colleges, the City of Isle of Palms is implementing the following immediately:
- The Recreation Center will be closed starting Monday, March 16 until March 31. All recreational and athletic programs/classes will be postponed until further notice.
- City Hall offices will be closed to the public starting on Tuesday, March 17. City Hall staff will work remotely and staggered schedules to increase physical distance among employees and between employees and others. Specific staff contact information is available on the City’s website at iop.net . Every effort will be made to accommodate residents remotely.
- Police and Fire Departments will continue with normal operations and continue taking necessary measures to protect personnel from exposure and infection of COVID-19.
- Police Department will temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes. Residents who apply online will receive their permits and passes via us mail.
- As of now, household garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule. However, this is subject to any closure at the Charleston County Bee’s Ferry Landfill site.
- All City Council, Committee, Boards and Commissions meetings will be postponed until further notice.
- Municipal Court, originally scheduled for March 25, will be postponed to April 22 and May 27. For questions or more information, please email Amy Wilkerson Lee, Clerk of Court, at amyw@iop.net
- The Annual Yard Sale, originally scheduled for March 28, will be postponed to a later date.
- The public restrooms located in Front Beach will be temporarily closed until further notice.
Online Services available:
- Parking tickets may be paid online via isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal
- Court fines may be paid online via ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Hospitality Taxes may be paid online via ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Garbage rollcarts may be paid online via ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Apply online for beach parking permit via isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal