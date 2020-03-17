Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina, the largest nonprofit community foundation in South Carolina, has launched the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund to receive charitable donations to support communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
The fund is seeded with $140,000 with support from Coastal Community Foundation, Waccamaw Community Foundation and Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation. Additional dollars will be sought from individual donors, corporate partners and foundations.
This Fund will provide flexible resources to organizations in our region working with priority groups, including senior citizens, children, health-compromised, and workers in the hospitality and tourism industry in our nine-county service area of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton and Horry counties.
"The immediate threat to our communities is the spread of this virus and the pressures it could place on our healthcare systems. In addition to that, we anticipate short and long-term effects on our workforce and local economies," said CCF President and Chief Executive Officer Darrin Goss. "By pooling our resources now to support those most affected, our region will be better equipped to respond quickly and sustain that response over the duration of this crisis."
Tax-deductible donations can be made online at coastalcommunityfoundation.org/special-initiatives/covid-19-relief-recovery-fund.
This fund is designed to make grants only to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, and groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation cannot accept applications from individuals or on behalf of individuals. This is a rolling process, and applications will be accepted as they come in. Funds are expected to be deployed within the next several weeks. Nonprofits interested in applying should go to coastalcommunityfoundation.org/special-initiatives/covid-19-relief-recovery-fund for further details.