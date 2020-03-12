The College of Charleston (CofC) announced Thursday that they will suspend all in-person classes following the school’s spring break (March 16-22).
All College of Charleston academic instruction, without exception, will be held online Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27. Campus will remain open and operational during this e-learning week. However, all campus events (i.e., performances, conferences, guest lectures, student gatherings) are canceled through March 29.
CofC will also extend their international travel prohibition through June 30.
As CofC students prepare to leave campus this week, they should take any items they may need to continue classes online (i.e., textbooks, class materials, laptops, chargers). Students are strongly encouraged to return home or stay home during spring break and the e-learning week. For those for whom this is not a realistic option, students are welcome on campus as detailed more fully on emergency.cofc.edu.
For further details on e-learning, CofC operations and employee work arrangements, visit emergency.cofc.edu/suspension-of-in-person-classes-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic-march-23-27.