Consistent with our mission of promoting community and individual health and wellness, the April 4 Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) will be rescheduled to Aug. 1.
In cooperation with community and municipal leaders, the Cooper River Bridge Run will continue to work to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our region and our race participants.
The CRBR team looks forward to welcoming participants in August for a memorable weekend in Charleston. In the meantime, stay healthy and continue your preparation to “Get Over It!”
The CRBR will keep everyone up to date with more information as it becomes available and wants to thank the county for coordinating with local mayors and staff in making this important change in the schedule.
For additional information, visit bridgerun.com.