Peter Woodman, owner of Crave Hospitality Group, generously donated a barbecue dinner for the residents of Somerby Mount Pleasant on Saturday, March 28.
The residents of Somerby Mount Pleasant, an active retirement community in the Park West neighborhood, are sheltering in place for their health and safety according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state mandated guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. Crave Hospitality Group in collaboration with Colleen McConnell, daughter of a Somerby resident, brightened the residents’ day by providing a barbecue dinner with all the fixings.
“Thank you Crave. A beautiful gesture at any time but almost heroic in a time of unprecedented challenge to restaurants. You delighted over 225 seniors with your gift of barbecue, greens, mac n' cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and corn bread. Your kindness to us will not be forgotten. The word has been spread to the families of our residents from the mouths of their beloved parents and family members who all look forward to thanking you in person when the doors re-open,” said Chris Tharp, executive director of Somerby Mount Pleasant.
