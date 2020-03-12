Charleston Southern University (CSU) is actively monitoring the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at CSU at this time.
At a March 11 press conference, Gov. Henry McMaster said, “There remains no cause for public alarm in South Carolina. Schools should continue to remain open and provide instruction. State government offices in all 46 counties will stay open. South Carolinians should remain calm and continue their daily normal routines and responsibilities.”
As a proactive response to the coronavirus threat, CSU will transition to online instruction during the week of March 16-20. This is not an extension of Spring Break, which ends on Sunday, March 15, but students who can reasonably stay home during this period are encouraged to do so.
All faculty will conduct classes online using Blackboard beginning Monday, March 16. This shift to online instruction for one week should provide ample time for the COVID-19 incubation period to run its course for students who may have been exposed to the virus.
The health and welfare of our campus community is our first priority. CSU will continue to post necessary updates at charlestonsouthern.edu/campus-health.
An announcement regarding resumption of face-to-face classes on campus will be made on March 19. CSU will use its website, campus-wide email, text message notifications, social media and the BucNation App to convey information. Please check the CSU website regularly to ensure you have timely and accurate information.
Campus offices will remain open next week on a regular schedule. Residential students may return to campus; however, if you do not feel well, please stay at home until you are healthy. Details regarding modifications to food service and library hours will be posted on the CSU website. On-campus events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Athletic events will continue as scheduled. Please monitor the website and social media for potential event postponement or cancellation.
A CSU Campus Health Planning and Response Team was formed to leverage individual expertise pertinent to all aspects of the health and safety of our university community. Members of the team include public health and epidemiology specialists as well as emergency preparedness professionals on campus. This is an evolving situation, and the team is reviewing information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). In addition, the team is maintaining close contact with local health officials as we proceed. This is not a time for panic but a time for preparation and leadership. We ask that everyone use common sense and heed healthcare best practices to protect our campus and the community.
Additional deep cleaning processes are being used across campus. CSU’s food vendor, Aramark, also increased precautionary measures consistent with standard industry protocols. A triage area staffed by campus medical professionals will be established on campus for any student who begins to feel ill after returning to campus. Again, students are encouraged to remain at home if they are experiencing any illness.
Out of an abundance of caution, students who went on a cruise, took an international trip or traveled to the states of Washington, California, Florida, New Jersey, Massachusetts or other impacted areas should identify themselves through this web form.
Effective immediately, CSU is suspending international travel. Nonessential travel outside the state of South Carolina is also discouraged.
Please note that MUSC Health is offering a free Coronavirus Virtual Health Screening option. CSU urges everyone who may be experiencing illness to visit this site. Finally, remember to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s page for accurate information and advice regarding COVID-19.