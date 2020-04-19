The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has welcomed Joan Duwve, M.D., MPH, as the agency’s new director of Public Health.
“Joan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in public health to the agency,” said DHEC director Rick Toomey. “As we continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, her expertise in public health preparedness and disease control will be a great addition to South Carolina’s health leadership.”
“I am honored to join DHEC’s team of dedicated and talented professionals as we work together to promote and protect the health of all South Carolinians,” Duwve said. “I look forward to working with partners throughout the state to build on the public health successes in South Carolina and I am confident that together we will continue to successfully address current and future public health challenges.”
Duwve holds more than 20 years of experience in public health. Prior to joining DHEC, she served as the Associate Dean of Practice for the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis and developed and directed the ECHO Center to train primary care providers in rural communities to treat patients with complex conditions like HIV and hepatitis C. Duwve also served as the Chief Medical Officer with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Medical Director for the Department’s Division of Public Health and Preparedness. Before transitioning to full-time public health work, she practiced family medicine in Indiana for 11 years.
Duwve earned her a Medical Doctor degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan. She completed her residency in family medicine at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.