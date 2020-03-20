Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Office of Student Transportation and Information Technology Department are announcing the addition of mobile WiFi bus stops at 10 more locations throughout the county.
These stops provide online coverage for CCSD students who are completing schoolwork or communicating with their teachers.
The buses will be stationed at the following locations from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. weekdays starting Friday, March 20, 2020:
District 1
- Lincoln High School Campus, 714 Lincoln Road, McClellanville
District 3
- James Island Youth Soccer Complex, 871 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston
- Food Lion, 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
- Northwoods Community Park, 8348 Greenridge Road, North Charleston
District 4
- Collins Park Community Center, 4155 Fellowship Road, North Charleston
- Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
District 10
- St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground, 1095 Playground Road, Charleston
District 20
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool, 155 Jackson Street, Charleston
District 23
- Train Station Playground, 5775 Route 165, Ravenel
- C.C. Blaney Elementary School Campus, 7184 Route 162, Hollywood
“Our team will continue to look ways to expand access and opportunity for all of our students throughout the county during this trying time,” said Interim Executive Director of Transportation, James Lynch. “We are thankful for our community partners and business who are providing parking space for the buses and the families this service will impact in a positive way.”
These locations are in addition to the 10 school locations for buses equipped with WiFi Service and the multiple school sites with boosted wireless coverage that were announced yesterday by the District.
Students who are working on their school-issued devices should use these services.
For more information, please contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.