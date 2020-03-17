East Cooper Medical Center (ECMC) CEO Patrick Downes released a letter to ECMC patients in response to COVID-19.
He stated that safety is top priority for EMC and the hospital is taking proactive measures to protect ECMC patients, staff, visitors and the community from the COVID-19 virus
The following is an excerpt from his letter:
"As with any communicable disease or virus, ECMC implements enhanced precautions to protect you and our staff every day. At this time, we are taking heightened measures to protect you and our staff from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). During your stay with us, you will see the following steps implemented for your safety:
- Limited number of hospital entrances and exits
- Separated entrances for staff and visitors
- Monitored entrances 24 hours a day
- Rigorous screening of all visitors and patients at designated entrances including Emergency Department and Registration
- Increase in the number of times daily that public and waiting areas are cleaned and disinfected
- Placement of additional hand sanitization stations throughout the facility required for use for all who enter the facility
- Postponement of events with large gatherings
Regarding COVID-19 and as with any communicable disease, our clinical teams are monitoring information from federal, state and local public health agencies for the latest information. We are in constant review of infection prevention processes and we will continue to update patient screenings and hospital protocols as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "