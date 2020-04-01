Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) asks that residents only go out when necessary and follow the recommended safe shopping guidelines that businesses have worked to put in place.
In an effort to reinforce our community partnerships, MPPD Police Chief Carl Ritchie met with the managers of Home Depot and both Lowes locations, April 1 and reviewed their efforts to join other town businesses in protecting the safety and health of their employees and customers by taping the recommended six foot distances across their floors, placing signs as reminders and constructing protective barriers at registers.
MPPD applauds businesses like Costco, Trader Joe's, Greenwise Market and many others in town who have already been taking extra steps to promote safety.