Recognizing the nutritional needs of the homebound, in 1985 East Cooper Meals on Wheels began delivering meals to those who are confined to their homes and have difficulty preparing their own meals. The local nonprofit is now ready and available to help feed those who become homebound due to COVID-19. Fully-prepared meals can be delivered to anyone who is diagnosed with or exposed to the coronavirus.
“We already provide meals to anyone who is temporarily homebound following surgery or severe illness and during this uncertain time, we are ready to extend that commitment to anyone who is confined to their home due to the virus,” said George Roberts, president and CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels.
Meals on Wheels provides flavorful, healthy meals, featuring entrees such as Hawaiian chicken, lemon fish, salmon patties and Southwest casserole, accompanied by milk and fresh fruit. Meals can be provided for both lunch and dinner, as well as to cover the weekends. Breakfast bags containing items such as instant oatmeal, cereal and fruit cups, as well as Ensure and Glucerna, are also available to those with additional nutritional needs.
Though the extended benefits of Meals on Wheels are enjoyed through a daily visit and conversation with a volunteer, the need for social distancing is recognized. Accommodations will be made by leaving meals in a cooler at the door to avoid direct contact between volunteers and meal recipients.
Qualifications:
- Homebound and experiencing difficulties with preparing or procuring food
- Adults of any age and any income
- Must reside in one of the following zip codes — 29464, 29466, 29492, 29451 or 29482
- Short-term or long-term needs
To inquire about meal deliveries, email rhamilton@ecmow.org or call 843-881-9350.