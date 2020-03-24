South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster yesterday issued an executive order giving law enforcement officers more discretion to disperse groups of three or more people, whose presence cause a risk to public health. This order does not apply to law-abiding businesses or employers or to people in their homes. It is the governor’s seventh executive order aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is now investigating 103 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases in 34 counties. Five deaths attributed to the coronavirus having been reported in South Carolina.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie vowed support the governor’s executive order through law enforcement efforts. The new executive order is similar to a public nuisance violation, which could incur a misdemeanor charge.
“Crowd control is essential to flatten the curve and give our health officials time to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” Haynie said. “Our law enforcement officers will enforce the executive order by disbanding groups and promoting social distancing. The disease is in our community and we need everyone to heed the new executive order and do their part to slow the spread of the virus.”