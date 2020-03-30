Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder is possible early. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.