Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon to issue mandatory requirements in South Carolina. At the conference, McMaster ordered regulations, suspensions, delayed state taxes and closed restaurant dine-in services.
The requirements included:
- State agencies are to wave any regulations in order to address the coronavirus more quickly. McMaster explained this was so they could operate more nimbly and faster.
- The Department of Revenue must extend the deadline to file and pay all state taxes to June 1. Read more about the extension here.
- Restaurants and bars must close their dine-in service beginning March 18. He explained that curbside and takeout service could proceed at this time.
- Prohibition of organized events of 50 or more individuals to be held in any state, county or city or publicly owned facility.
- The National Guard will work in collaboration with hospitals for mobile facilities and to build infrastructure and acquire resources.
- DHEC will waive requirements so that hospitals can use medical and nursing students to help in their operations.
"Our goal is to stay ahead, to think ahead and to stop this virus ahead," McMaster said.
McMaster also made a handful of suggestions for medical facilities, insurance companies, grocery stores and the general public. View the full video conference as provided by the SC Governor's Press Office here.