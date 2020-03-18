Following yesterday’s briefing from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is affirming his support of the governor’s executive order and his continued support to the local business community.
“The governor’s executive order is necessary to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. The social distancing and restriction of meetings to less than 50 people is in place to protect us and to help us flatten the curve of the virus,” said Mayor Will Haynie. “While our restaurants and bars will stop dine-in service today, curbside pick up and delivery will continue and I urge you to support your local businesses and continue to patronize them. Take-out and take a stand against COVID-19.”
“Our business community is resilient and resourceful,” said Economic Development Committee Chair and Councilmember Kathy Landing. “We will look for our business partners’ input as we deploy creative strategies and tactics to help support our local business community during these difficult times.”
Executive Order’s key points:
- Mandatory: Restaurant and bars close dine-in service starting Wednesday, March 18.
- Mandatory: South Carolina tax deadline extended to June 1
- McMaster requesting grocery stores to limit purchases of items, including paper products, disinfectants and water, and to begin having special hours for senior citizens
- McMaster requesting private employers to allow their staff to work from home.