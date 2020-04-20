The City of Isle of Palms, the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the City of Folly Beach and the Town of Edisto Beach continue to monitor the rapidly emerging outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and we remain committed on maintaining safe regional practices.
There is no evidence from medical professionals that indicates that the threat of COVID-19 in our region has diminished. South Carolina is still in the acceleration phase and even with the reduction in growth of new cases, new cases could begin to grow quickly if social distancing restrictions are lifted.
In consideration of the health and safety of our law enforcement staff, residents, and the residents of Charleston County, all four coastal municipalities intend to maintain the entry checkpoints and community access restrictions after Gov. Henry McMaster announces the reopening of the public beach accesses this week. While the City of Isle of Palms will re-open the public beach access paths in accordance with the upcoming governor's Executive Order, the city intends to continue restricting access to the island between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to residents, property owners, caretakers, contractors, service workers, any delivery of essential medical services, including caretakers, delivery personnel and employees of local businesses.
Charleston County Parks will also remain closed and the municipalities are working closely with Charleston County and Colleton County Governments on this effort.
We will continue to collaborate on a coordinated, measured and staggered strategy to safely re-open our communities.
Citizens may visit our websites for specific information on the current access restrictions:
