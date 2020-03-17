This article will be periodically updated with new business closure updates in response to local business closures in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Local business closures:
- Paige's Okra Grill will shut down their full-service restaurant operations starting on March 17 after lunch service. The restaurant will be closed the evening of march 17, including take-out orders and will resume to-go orders on March 18 with a limited menu. Details about curbside pickup will be released at a later time. Paige's Food Truck plans to continue operating seven-days-a-week within a few days following March 17. It will most likely will be located at 142 Brighton Park Blvd which is the new location of Pagie's future restaurant in Summerville.
- Respite Care Charleston has suspended all in-person programs and activities effective immediately. RCC is a nonprofit organization providing support and services to those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. RRC will remain closed until healthcare officials indicate it's safe to resume services. Being an Alzheimer's / dementia caregiver is challenging under the best of circumstances, and RCC knows this time of social isolation will be especially difficult to the families living with dementia. With this in mind, support group meetings will be offered via conference call according to regular schedule. RCC staff remain accessible by phone and email for additional caregiver services, including one-on-one support and community resource referrals. For help, please contact a member of RCC's team at 843-647-7405 or email info@RespiteCareCharleston.org.
- Starting Wednesday, March 18, all Pinnacle Financial offices in the area will serve clients exclusively through the drive thru window. Interiors of the firm’s full-service banking offices will be closed until further notice. Appointments for urgent in-person needs can be accommodated. Many offices without a drive thru will be closed until further notice. All important news and updates on how Pinnacle is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at PNFP.com/Update.