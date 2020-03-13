Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lowcountry Orphan Relief (LOR) is making the following changes for the next two weeks in order to keep our staff, volunteers and the children we serve safe.
Please feel free to email Meagan Labriola, executive director, with any questions or concerns. She can be reached at meagan@lorkids.org.
- LOR will no longer be accepting used clothing donations until March 31. We will reevaluate at that time.
- Volunteer groups of 10 or more will be cancelled or rescheduled until March 31. We will reevaluate at that time. Christina Lope will be reaching out to impacted groups over the next couple days.
- All other individual volunteers are encouraged to stay home if feeling ill or experiencing any symptoms. LOR is cleaning all surfaces and will provide gloves to all individuals who choose to volunteer.
- LOR’s Open House on March 19 will be cancelled.
- LOR’s Real World Simulation (April 18) is still on for now. We will continue to evaluate and keep you posted.
- LOR’s Garden Party (March 28) is still on.