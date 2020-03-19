To safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 and address the increase of confirmed cases across the nation and in South Carolina, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is amending his March 16 Emergency Proclamation and further restricting public gatherings and community events from 50 people to 10 persons or less.
This amended provision is subject to any more restrictive requirements that may be imposed by the State of South Carolina.
“To further slow the spread of the outbreak of COVID-19, I am requesting that Mount Pleasant citizens stay home and voluntary restrict their movements to essential activities,” Haynie said. “This voluntary action can help curb the course of the disease and give us time to mitigate its impacts.”
Haynie added that new signage will be installed at Mount Pleasant recreational parks, prohibiting organized activities and all gatherings of 10 people or more at those facilities.
“Help us keep our parks open for individual use by observing social distancing and helping us flatten the curve and prevent the spread of the virus,” Haynie added.