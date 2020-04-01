Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie today issued a new proclamation mirroring South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s Closure of Non-Essential Businesses executive order. Haynie’s new order revokes his order issued March 31 limiting businesses to only those that are deemed to offer essential services and instead calls for the closure of non-essential businesses as defined in McMaster's Executive Order 2020-17.
Haynie’s new proclamation maintains the Stay-at-Home Order as well as the prohibition of short-term rental leasing. The order is effective through April 15.
Should you need clarification regarding your business designation as non-essential, contact the South Carolina Department of Commerce here.