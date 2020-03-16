Given the potential impact the COVID-19 pandemic can cause in our community, in conjunction with the declaration by Gov. McMaster that South Carolina is in a state of emergency, and his orders to close all public K-12 schools and colleges, the City of Isle of Palms is implementing the following immediately:
- The mayor has declared a local state of emergency for the City of Isle of Palms.
- Police and Fire Departments will continue with normal operations and continue taking necessary measures to protect personnel from exposure and infection of COVID-19. Please call the non-emergency number at (843) 886-6522 rather than walk-in for non-emergency questions.
- The Recreation Center will be closed starting Monday, March 16th until March 31. All recreational and athletic programs/classes will be postponed until further notic City Hall offices will be closed to the public starting 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 17.
- City Hall staff will work remotely and staggered schedules to increase physical distance among employees and between employees and others.
- The City encourages all citizens to delay non-essential business and walk-in customer service to City Hall.
- Parking and Court fines can be paid online or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
- Other payments can be made online via credit card or through the drop box in the lobby of City Hall, or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
- Specific staff contact information is available on the City’s website here. Every effort will be made to accommodate residents remotely.
- Police Department will temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes. Residents who apply online will receive their permits and passes via us mail.
- As of now, household garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule. However, this is subject to any closure at the Charleston County Bee’s Ferry Landfill site.
- All City Council, Committee, Boards and Commissions meetings scheduled for March will be postponed until after March 31.
- Municipal Court originally scheduled for March 25 will be postponed to a later date. Notices will be mailed this week. For questions or more information, please email Amy Wilkerson Lee, Clerk of Court, at amyw@iop.net • The Annual Yard Sale, originally scheduled for March 28th , will be postponed to a later date. • The public restrooms located in Front Beach will be temporarily closed until further notice.
Online Services available:
- Parking tickets may be paid online via isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal
- Court fines may be paid online via ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Hospitality Taxes may be paid online via ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Garbage rollcarts may be paid online via ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Apply online for beach parking permit via isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal
Medical Testing:
If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms including respiratory distress, please call 9-11. For all other symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, we encourage you to take advantage of the MUSC Health Virtual Care telehealth service.
MUSC Health is offering COVID-19 screenings free of charge to South Carolina residents experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms located in South Carolina. Non-residents may use the service but may be charged for the visit and the panel.
All MUSC screenings must be initiated online through their telehealth service: campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html.
No walk-up traffic is accepted at the drive-through testing location.
Prevention:
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.