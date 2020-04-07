To help fight the spread of the coronavirus, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a “Home or Work” executive order yesterday. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. today for the duration of the state of emergency.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie also issued a new proclamation to adopt the same provisions as the Governor’s order. These orders mandate that residents are to stay at home unless for necessary and essential services. Additionally, an Emergency Maximum Occupancy Rate has been enacted that limits the number of customers that may be within an essential business at one time. The Town of Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Police Department will be working cooperatively with our businesses to help determine maximum limits.
Mayor Haynie’s proclamation maintains the prohibition of any new short term rental leases and also extends the State of Emergency through April 30, 2020.