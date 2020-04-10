To safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus and support local farmers, the Town of Mount Pleasant will operate an Essential Farm Goods Market, until the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market season resumes. The scaled-down market will open on Tuesday, April 14, from 1-7 p.m., at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Coleman Boulevard. It will operate every Tuesday during the same afternoon hours.
“We have implemented extraordinary safety measures to keep our vendors and customers safe,” said market manager Tracy Richter. “Until the regular market returns, the products will be limited to farm-fresh items only. The Essential Farm Goods Market will not be a place for social gatherings, but rather a place to purchase farm-fresh items and support your local farmers. We encourage patrons to pre-order and pre-pay if possible and to not linger.”
The Essential Farm Goods Market vendors are:
- Joseph Fields Farm: Pre-order your fruits and vegetables by calling (843) 830-8612 by Monday at noon. CSA available.
- Fili West Farms: Pre-order your poultry, dairy and eggs by e-mailing info@filiwestfarms.com by Monday at 8 p.m.
- Hydroponics Harvest Farms: Pre-order your greens and herbs by emailing butlerh88@gmail.com by Monday at noon.
- Shuler Peach Company: Pre-order your fresh strawberries via text at (803) 759-0089.
- Robert Fields Farms and Earl Freeman Farms also will be at the markets with a variety of produce available.
All pre-orders must include the customer’s name and contact number. Please notify the vendor if an order is placed and is unable to be picked up.