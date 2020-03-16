Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie has signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency, effective Monday, March 16 to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety and the property of residents and businesses in Mount Pleasant. The proclamation will remain in effect until March 31.
“I find that the conditions caused by COVID-19 are likely to require the combined forces of a mutual aid region to respond effectively,” Haynie said. “To do so, and to safeguard against the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, we will meet CDC guidelines for mass gathering or large community events not to exceed 50 persons.”
The Town of Mount Pleasant will continue to perform its normal operational functions. Garbage and trash collections will run as scheduled. Town services to include business licensing, scheduling for building and construction inspections and planning and zoning will be available online.
The Town of Mount Pleasant announced today the following cancellations:
- All Town Facilities will be closed to the public on March 17 at 8 a.m.
- Recreation facilities and indoor and outdoor operations are suspended until further notice
- All Court Sessions will be canceled for the remainder of the month. Notices will be sent for rescheduling.
Residents or businesses with questions or needing assistance, visit tompsc.com.
Sign up to our Alert Center at tompsc.com to be notified of latest emergency alerts. Click on the Notify me button and select the Alert Center and any other subscriptions you wish to receive.