Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie today issued a stay-at-home proclamation taking effect in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, April 2 at 12:01 a.m. until Wednesday, April 15 at 12:01 a.m.
The existing Mount Pleasant State of Emergency proclamation, first enacted on March 16, was also amended to extend to April 15.
The stay-at-home measure states that citizens must stay in their homes and not congregate in the streets or at establishments in the town, unless to work or interact with essential services defined in the proclamation
Businesses not included on the list of essential services, but who clearly and convincingly demonstrate that their operation provides an essential service and are necessary to the health, safety, and welfare of the community, can fill out the Essential Business Review Application. Once submitted and reviewed by the Town, businesses may be granted an Essential Service Waiver. Until such a waiver is obtained, business not providing essential services shall abide by the terms and provisions contained in the stay-at-home proclamation.
