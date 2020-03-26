Mount Pleasant Police Department issued the following statement on Thursday morning:
"In an effort to aid in flattening the curve on COVID-19 unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to close both the Pitt Street Bridge and the playground at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. These are popular local attractions and have been drawing gatherings of groups of three or more against the recommendations of the Governor’s proclamations. We are asking for the community’s support moving forward to prevent additional closures. Officers will be patrolling to determine if more closures are necessary."
In addition, Mount Pleasant Police officers will be working in collaboration with Harbor Patrol Officers from Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Charleston Police Department, United States Coast Guard and others this weekend patrolling the waterways to ensure the safety of our citizens.
"As the weather warms up and you launch your boats into the waterways around Mount Pleasant don’t forget social distancing and do your part to help flatten the curve on the spread of COVID-19."