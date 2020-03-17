The Town of Mount Pleasant Public Services (MPPS) department will continue to perform essential functions at reduced staffing until state of emergency is lifted.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Waste Management will continue collecting on a normal schedule. If the schedule is changed for any reason, MPPS will notify residents on social media platforms.
- Grounds Division will be performing minimal maintenance on all Town fields and grounds. The public bathrooms in these areas will be closed.
- Infrastructure Division will continue addressing public safety issues, including potholes, signage, some drainage issues, etc.
- Town Hall will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. However, you can still report a problem by visiting www.tompsc.com and submitting a service request or call 843-849-2022. MPPS customer service representatives will be working from home, so please have patience if the response time is slower than usual.
- The Phase Three Rollcart Exchange is postponed until further notice.
MPPS asks for patience and understanding while they navigate these unprecedented conditions. If you have any question or concerns, please reach out through MPPS social media platforms or submit a service request online at tompsc.com. You may also call 843-849-2022.