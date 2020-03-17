Mount Pleasant Town Council today held a telephonic meeting to enact an emergency ordinance (Ord. 20025) to suspend the normal operating procedures of Mount Pleasant Town Council Meetings and to authorize the Town Administrator to implement plans to ensure continuity in the delivery of government services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“COVID-19 presents a public health concern requiring extraordinary protective measures,” said Mayor Will Haynie. “All across the nation, we are witnessing travel bans, school closures, quarantines, and cancellation of major events. The Town of Mount Pleasant is implementing several measures, including the closing of all our town facilities to the public, to safeguard against the spread of the novel coronavirus. I want to reassure our residents and businesses that we have a plan to ensure continuity of services, and that we will do everything in our power to support our community during this time of need.”
Ordinance Key Points:
- The normal operating procedures of Town Council Meetings are suspended.
- Mayor and Council may participate in voting by telephone, or other means, in compliance with South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.
- The Town Administrator is authorized to implement continuity of services plans to ensure the delivery of government services.
- The Town Administrator is authorized to cancel or revoke any special events permits issued prior to the date of the ordinance for events taking place until the expiration of Ord. 20025.
- All deadlines imposed by Town ordinance, applicable to the municipality or applicant, shall be suspended until the expiration of Ord. 20025.
- Price gouging is prohibited (in accordance with South Carolina Code Section 39-5-145.)