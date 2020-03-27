At the Town of Mount Pleasant's March 27 Emergency Video Conference Meeting and in response to the impact of COVID-19 on the business community, Mount Pleasant Town Council unanimously voted to temporarily suspend the Environmentally Acceptable Packaging and Products ordinance to provide businesses with greater flexibility in their operations, which rely heavily on takeout and delivery options.
Likewise, council unanimously voted to suspend the Temporary Sign ordinance and the enforcement of temporary sign regulations, which notify the public of any special business offers.
Both ordinances are in effect for a period of up to 60 days.