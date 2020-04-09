Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Mount Pleasant has suspended public meetings. However, planning related matters having timelines for processing have not been suspended by the state of South Carolina, therefore town council is proceeding with its April regularly scheduled council meeting.
To accommodate social distancing orders, Mount Pleasant Town Council will hold a videoconference meeting on Tuesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to join the meeting via a live streaming link. Residents and businesses can also provide comments by emailing them to councilclk@tompsc.com or leaving a voice message at 843-856-7846, no later than 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
The April council agenda has been abbreviated and town council will only consider final reading of seven agenda items. All Planning related items previously received unanimous approval at first reading of the ordinances. Council will also consider final reading for a general obligation bond. This bond will not create additional indebtedness to the town, but is refinancing of debt with the intent of saving money.
Matters being deferred for consideration at a later date include:
- Public Hearing for the Comprehensive Plan advertised for April 14 will be rescheduled for a future date and re-advertised.
- The Building Heights Ordinances (20013, 20014) have been deferred and will be on a council agenda at a later date.
- The Budget Ordinance (20024) has been deferred and will be on a Council agenda at a later date.