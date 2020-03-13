Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) has made the decision to limit access its offices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, MPW will restrict customer and visitor access to its main office located at 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464, until further notice.
MPW is committed to maintaining its promise of providing clean water and reliable service every day, while protecting the health of its employees and customers. While its main office is closed, its drive-through window will remain open to receive customer bill payments only. For all other inquiries, customers are encouraged to call the main office at (843) 884-9626 or email customerservice@mpwonline.com. Customers may also visit the company website at www.mountpleasantwaterworks.com to conduct the following activities online:
- One-time bill payment
- Online account management
- Autopay set-up
- Start, stop or transfer service
- Leak adjustment request
Customers experiencing financial hardship should call an MPW customer service representative at (843)884-9626 or email customerservice@mpwonline.com to schedule payment arrangements or receive assistance from the Customer Care program. We are committed to providing clean water to safeguard the health of the community.
MPW employees will also take steps to prevent the spread of the virus by limiting non-essential business travel, working from home if warranted and possible, conducting client meetings via phone and video, and staying home for the advised amount of days if they are instructed by a medical doctor.
For additional information about coronavirus and water safety, visit epa.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus-and-drinking-water-and-wastewater