  • Provided/CCSD

Charleston County School District (CCSD) in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is launching #FlattenTheCurveSC -- a campaign focused on slowing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protecting the max capacity of the healthcare system so everyone who needs care, can get it.  

The “curve” refers to the projected number of people who will contract COVID-19 over a period of time. We as a community can help “flatten the curve” and slow transmission of the virus by enacting precautions and proactive measures that will better protect the community’s health and continue to allow our healthcare system to serve those in need.  

CCSD Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, and MUSC President, Dr. David Cole, teamed up to share a video message with the public about how their organizations are working to #FlattenTheCurveSC and what families can do from home to promote and maintain social distancing in fun, creative ways.

Students and families across the community are encouraged to share the ways you and your family are helping the cause at home. Post photos to social media using #FlattenTheCurveSC and tag @CCSDconnects and @MUSChealth.
 
Please take a moment to view Dr. Cole and Dr. Postlewait's video message and the attached release and informational campaign flyer below for additional details.