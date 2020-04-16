A new MUSC Health telephone hotline has been established and offers screenings in both English and Spanish.
The new hotline should be used only by those who fall into one or more of the following three categories:
- • The person has already visited MUSC Virtual Care (musc.care) and experienced a technical difficulty.
- • The person does not have internet access or has a disability that hinders navigation of online virtual care.
- • The person has already been screened and tested for COVID-19 but is looking for follow-up information.
Accessing the COVID-19 telephone screening hotline:
- • Those who meet one or more of the above criteria can reach the hotline by calling 843-985-8888.
- • The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.