MUSC Health will reduce the number of entry points and implement tighter visitation policies for all hospitals on the peninsula. The changes went into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Patients seeking emergency treatment should continue to seek care at any MUSC Health emergency department.
The entry points for MUSC Health facilities are as follows:
University Hospital University Hospital Extension (former Children’s Hospital)
Adult Emergency Department No public access
University Hospital main entrance (Horseshoe)
Storm Eye Institute Clinical Sciences Building
Enter through University Hospital main entrance No public access
No public access - Ashley Avenue entrance
Ashley River Tower Institute of Psychiatry
Chest Pain Center door at the valet drop off ramp Main entrance
Connector entrance from the parking garage
No public access - main lobby entrance
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion
Pediatric Emergency Department
Connector entrance from the McClennan Banks parking garage
No public access - main lobby entrance
MUSC Health will screen all visitors at tented/covered stations outside the hospitals. Visitors and vendors will be asked COVID-19-screening questions prior to gaining access to any hospital facility. Visitors considered high-risk for COVID-19 exposure or infection will be asked not to enter and advised to access musc.care, the MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care platform, for further evaluation.
For visitors with risk factors, MUSC Health officials will consider extenuating visitor circumstances, such as a gravely ill loved one. In those circumstances, visitors who are granted access to visit a patient in the facility will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Visitation is now restricted to one visitor at-a-time, per patient, in all hospital facilities. MUSC Health officials will consider extenuating visitor circumstances, such as the need to visit a gravely ill loved one, also in this situation.
Only vendors who are participating in patient care or hospital environmental maintenance will be allowed to enter MUSC Health hospitals.
These restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The safety and wellbeing of MUSC Health patients and care team members are imperative; while we apologize for these inconveniences, MUSC Health hopes the community will understand these temporary policies meant to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure.