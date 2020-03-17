Today, the National Park Service announced the temporary suspension of operations at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Charles Pinckney National Historical Site, and Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
The National Park Service strives to ensure the safety of its visitors, employees, volunteers and partners. We are working with the NPS Office of Public Health, US Public Health Service, and state and local authorities to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A reopening date has not been determined at this time, but we will evaluate at the end of the month, if we are able to safely reopen. We will notify the public when we reopen these sites and provide updates on our website and social media feeds.
We urge our visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For inquiries about the ferry service to Fort Sumter, please contact Fort Sumter Tours at 1-800-789-3678 or sales@spiritlinecruises.com.
For the latest information on the parks, visit the park websites at www.nps.gov/fosu, www.nps.gov/chpi, and www.nps.gov/reer.