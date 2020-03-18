Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is temporarily closing to all visitors effective immediately as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). All private and public events have been cancelled or postponed. The Patriots Point Development Authority Board will continue to follow directives issued by the State of South Carolina and Charleston County Government.
“Due to recent guidelines from the state and federal government, our board has suspended all public-facing museum operations until further notice so that we can join a collaborative effort to limit the spread of Coronavirus and protect public health,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Larry Murray.
Patriots Point’s parking lot will be made available to public serving organizations in need of a location to offer services to the Lowcountry community. Organizations interested in the opportunity, should email media@patriotspoint.org.
Groups with reservations during the temporary closure may call 843-971-5051 or email groupsales@patriotspoint.org to reschedule or request a refund. To provide flexibility, Patriots Point will waive all cancellation fees for groups affected by the museum’s closure.
Visit www.patriotspoint.org for more information about future ticketing, tours and events.