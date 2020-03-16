As a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum has suspended all education and overnight camping operations beginning immediately through at least March 29. The museum will evaluate the suspension after the two-week period and continue follow daily directives issued by the State of South Carolina and Charleston County Government.
Daily museum operations and private events will continue as normal. However, several public events have been postponed through April. Visit www.patriotspoint.org to see a full list of museum events and their current status.
“Our Board is taking the threat of this virus very seriously,” said Patriots Point Development Authority Executive Director Larry Murray. “Visitor and staff safety is our number one priority. We feel it is prudent to suspend the camping and education programs immediately. Our custodial staff will continue to follow protocol to ensure that our self-guided tour routes are continually cleaned for day visitors. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the property.”
Groups that are booked for an overnight camping or education program may call 843-971-5051, or email groupsales@patriotspoint.org to reschedule or request a refund.