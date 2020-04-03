While many Pet Helpers animals have found forever homes at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the rest of the shelter is bracing for impact. Pet Helpers relies primarily on donations from private individuals, and community and corporate sponsorships, and is facing serious economic challenges as a result of the pandemic.
“We appreciate the community support,” said Melissa Susko, Executive Director. “But April is going to be a tough month. We are doing everything we can to sustain ourselves.”
Pet Helpers is in immediate need of monetary support, and in-kind donations of dry cat and dog food. With isolation and shut-downs expected to be lasting, monetary support will help fund Pet Helpers and allow the shelter to focus on their mission—saving animals.
In response to the virus, Pet Helpers has taken an innovative approach and used technology to keep their mission going. Adoptions are being done curbside, with applications and counseling completed via phone and email. Dog meet and greets are being held in the outdoor play areas, and foster-to-adopt protocols are being followed for cats to ensure the perfect fit. Pet Helpers is also still answering the call, helping in emergency cases.
Pet Helpers has also restricted public access to the building, including halting volunteer work. The on-site Spay/Neuter clinic has closed until further notice, and all special events have been cancelled. The shelter has also cut staffing by 50%, allowing for only essential animal care and administrative staff to operate. Pet Food Bank services are being offered curbside, by appointment only, in order to maintain social distancing while providing pet food for those who are in need. To request assistance, please call (843) 795-1110 or email office@pethelpers.org.