The majority of Roper St. Francis Healthcare (RSFH) COVID-19 patients are under self-quarantine at home and don’t need inpatient care. Still, a team of seven care managers categorize patients' vulnerability to the virus then follow-up at a corresponding level of intensity; high-risk patients receive more phone calls and intervention than those who are low-risk. Care managers ensure they are connected with a primary care physician and educated on their medicines and how to care for themselves properly – even if that means finding a food supply for them. Read more about how care managers are helping our COVID-19 patients under self-quarantine.
Beginning on April 22, physicians are performing surgeries across Roper St. Francis Healthcare operating rooms, with 34 scheduled cases and an additional 10 endoscopy procedures.
On-site testing for COVID-19 is live at all four Roper St. Francis Healthcare hospitals. Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital began testing Tuesday and RSF Berkeley Hospital started Wednesday. The on-site testing means caregivers will have results faster and can make more informed decisions on how to treat patients, and it means more protective personal equipment will be preserved for caregivers of confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Local police and fire departments from across the Lowcountry - including Charleston Police and Fire, Isle of Palms Police and Fire, Citadel Police, College of Charleston, Sullivan's Island Fire, Mount Pleasant Police and Fire, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Folly Beach, Summerville, St. John's Fire, St. Andrew's Fire, James Island Fire and Charleston County EMS - expressed their gratitude on Tuesday evening to the team at Roper Hospital. Law enforcement honored teammates at RSF Mount Pleasant Hospital on Wednesday.