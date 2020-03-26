After careful consideration of the current unprecedented time our community is facing due to COVID-19, the Town of Mount Pleasant has made the difficult decision to postpone the 33rd Annual Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival presented by East Cooper Medical Center and Harris Teeter from its original scheduled date of April 26.
The event now will be held on Sunday, June 28 at Memorial Waterfront Park.
Town events staff will continue to work with the Magwood family as well as all of our event partners, sponsors and entertainers to ensure that this year’s festival will offer a joyous occasion for our community to celebrate our local maritime heritage and those who work hard to put fresh seafood on our tables.
“This year’s ministers are already on board to offer private blessings for each of our Shem Creek captains and their crews,” said Nicole Harvey, special events manager for the Town of Mount Pleasant. “We will be working with our shrimpers and fishermen to schedule blessings before the opening of the season as we know how important this tradition is to them.”
Please be sure to support your local shrimpers and fishermen! By buying local, you not only help to sustain them, you also get to enjoy the very best seafood you can find anywhere.
As always, your health and safety remain our top priority and we thank you for your continued cooperation and patience as we navigate these uncharted waters. For up to date information regarding the town’s response to the coronavirus, please subscribe to our Emergency Alert Center at tompsc.com.
For more information about the Blessing of the Fleet, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com or the event page at Facebook.com/MountPleasantRec.