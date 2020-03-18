While S.C. Department of Natural Resources regional offices around the state remain open for now, the SCDNR would like to remind citizens who need to purchase or renew state hunting and fishing licenses, permits or tags, or who need to process titling and registration paperwork for boats, that all of these transactions can be done online, via phone or through mail orders.
In accordance with Gov. McMaster and state public health officials directives to limit travel and potential contact with others to only those activities that are strictly necessary and to practice social distancing by avoiding lines or crowded situations when at all possible, SCDNR leaders would encourage anyone with licensing or boat titling and registration needs to utilize these options until the coronavirus threat has passed and these directives and travel restrictions have been lifted.
To purchase a license, permit or tags, or renew your watercraft, go online to dnr.sc.gov/purchase.html or call 1-866-714-3611. To register your watercraft, please mail your documents to:
SCDNR, PO Box 167, Columbia, SC 29202-0167.