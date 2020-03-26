Roper St. Francis Healthcare (RSFH) has heard from businesses and groups across the Lowcountry who want to help our providers, so their staff compiled suggestions for potential donation.
RSFH would welcome anyone in the community who wants to purchase any of these critical supplies listed below, such as personal protective equipment, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
RSFH will accept any quantity, but these items must be sealed and in their original packaging. Donations can be delivered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9165 University Blvd., Suite 200. No appointment or pre-approval is needed. If you have questions, please email Covid19Donations@rsfh.com.
While RSFH is currently stocked at its hospitals, Roper St. Francis Express Cares, free-standing Emergency Rooms and the drive-thru testing site, the hospital recognizes that the continued increase in COVID-19 cases will strain these resources that protect caregivers and patients.
Acceptable Items:
- Faceshields
- N95 Masks (small)
- N95 Masks (regular)
- Gowns
- Gloves
- Sani Wipes
- Hand Sanitizer
- Bleach Wipes
- Goggles
- Surgical masks/Isolation Masks
- Bouffant caps
Items RSFH is unable to accept:
- 3D printed items including ventilator parts.
- Perishable food
- Blankets
- medication
- Handmade fabric masks