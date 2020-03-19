In order to protect the health and well-being of our customers and employees during the COVID-19 health emergency while continuing to serve the public, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is transitioning to fully remote processing for all licensing, boat titling and registration transactions.
Beginning March 19 at 5 p.m., SCDNR offices statewide will no longer be able to accommodate in-person transactions at our customer service counters until further notice. In the interim, operations at SCDNR offices will continue, with processing for all boat titling and registration and licensing customer requests being handled online, by telephone or via the U.S. mail.
To purchase licenses, permits or tags, customers may visit www.dnr.sc.gov/purchase or call 1-866-714-3611. For information or questions, call (803) 734-3833.
Boat titling and registration transactions can be made via U.S. mail. Send applications and paperwork to:
SCDNR, ATTN: T&R
P.O. Box 167, Columbia, SC 29202-0167.
Details and instructions are available online at www.dnr.sc.gov/boating or by calling (803) 734-3857 or (803) 734-3447.
Steps are also being taken to ensure that saltwater commercial licenses and permits are available from the Charleston Marine Center. Call (843) 953-9311 for more information.
Turkey Tags:
Turkey hunters who have not already purchased or requested tags for the upcoming spring turkey season will be able to purchase or request (youth, lifetime, senior or disability) tags online, and download and print out a set of temporary tags in the .PDF format by accessing the Customer Privileges Portal on the SCDNR website. These self-printed TEMPORARY tags are only valid until your permanent tags arrive in the mail, and temporary tags are not a valid option for anyone that has already received tags in the mail or purchased tags over the counter at one of our offices. Print the tags and use tape (preferably clear packing tape) to secure them to your turkey. They will print with ‘TEMP’ and an expiration date on the tags. These tags will allow you to hunt legally until your permanent tags arrive in the mail.