Tax returns and payments due April 1 – June 1 will now be due June 1, 2020. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1. This includes South Carolina Individual Income Taxes, Corporate Income Taxes, Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, and other taxes filed and paid with the SCDOR. The SCDOR is automatically applying this tax relief for all applicable returns and payments; you don't need to take any additional action.
The SCDOR encourages taxpayers, some of whom may be working from home, to:
- Use our available online services. Visit MyDORWAY, our free online tax system, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov to securely manage your South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer.
- Help protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by calling or emailing us instead of visiting in person. Find the phone number or email address you need at dor.sc.gov/contact.
- Consider filing your Individual Income Taxes electronically, which is safer and faster. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more. After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund.
Visit IRS.gov for federal tax relief information.
Visit the SCDOR's website at dor.sc.gov/emergencies and review SCDOR Information Letter 20-3 for more information.